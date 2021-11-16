ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First on CNN: MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani takes a stake in crypto firm FTX

By Matt Egan
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Baseball's newest superstar is lending his global celebrity status to one of the fastest-growing brands in the crypto world. On the heels of an historic season, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani is joining cryptocurrency exchange FTX as a global ambassador and taking a stake in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

The inflation-fighting step Biden has yet to take

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Gisele Bundchen
CNN

China fines Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu for more antitrust violations

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China is bringing the regulatory hammer down yet again on some of the country's largest tech firms. Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.
ECONOMY
CNN

China may have to juice its economy soon as 'stagflation' risk rises

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — A Chinese central official has warned that stagflation could weigh on an already struggling economy next year. It's the latest sign that the government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

How to avoid the world's second biggest economy in your portfolio

New York (CNN Business) — The Chinese economy presents some unique challenges for investors. On one hand, China is home to several of the most dynamic and rapidly growing companies on the planet, such as electric car makers Xpeng and Nio (NIO) as well as privately held TikTok owner ByteDance.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Cnn Business#Forbes#All Star#Softbank#Golden State Warriors#Uc Berkeley#Major League Baseball
CNN

Tech companies see opportunity in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'. Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy