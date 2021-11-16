ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 198 pre-event facts: Loopy Godinez makes history with 3 fights in 42 days

By Mike Bohn
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC wraps its November schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 198, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams in its entirety on ESPN+. A matchup of women’s bantamweight contenders is featured in the main event, as Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) will look...

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muslim Salikhov
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Roxanne Modafferi
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Jake Ellenberger
Person
Rani Yahya
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Jeff Monson
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Michael Chiesa
Person
Michel Prazeres
Person
Ariane Lipski
Person
Kazushi Sakuraba
Person
Demian Maia
ClutchPoints

Miesha Tate drops truth bomb on fighting UFC legend Ronda Rousey again

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are seemingly always going to be linked together. The two fought for the Strikeforce title and UFC title. Their rivalry has always been a bitter one that has seen Ronda Rousey come on top with the armbar wins. Now Miesha Tate is back in the UFC and hoping they can run it back at some point.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Espn#Mma
ClutchPoints

UFC legend Junior dos Santos on Mike Tyson: ‘He owes me $50,000!’

Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
UFC
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

UFC Fight Night 198: Make your predictions for Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 198 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMA Fighting

‘Racism is never cool’: Fighters condemn Cody Durden for controversial UFC Vegas 43 post-fight comments

Cody Durden’s first UFC win will be remembered, but likely for all the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old Georgia native defeated Qileng Aori on Saturday, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 43. It was Durden’s first octagon victory in three appearances, however much of the reaction to the fight online stemmed not from Durden’s performance, but from what the American said in his post-fight interview.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Check out the trailer to the upcoming UFC Fight Pass ‘Miesha Tate 2.0’ documentary | Video

Unbeknownst to the masses, women’s MMA pioneer Miesha Tate rose to become Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight champion under constant emotional distress. Five years later, Tate returned from retirement with a new lease on life, ready to exact her full potential. Witness her career journey and get an inside look at the comeback in “Miesha Tate 2.0,” coming November 19 to UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC
USA Today

Loopy Godinez says UFC turnaround record 'just the cherry on top' of win

LAS VEGAS – Loopy Godinez beat Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 198 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Godinez, who just competed in her third UFC fight in 43 days. Lupita Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee. Result: Loopy...
UFC
chatsports.com

Stand and Deliver: UFC Fight Night 197

Every fight matters, but some matter just a little more. In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while it is true that every fight matters, some feel more important, for any number of reasons. In some cases, the elevated stakes are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively.
UFC
nbcsportsedge.com

UFC Fight Night 197: Preview + Picks!

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. UFC APEX | LAS VEGAS, NV – UFC Fight Night 197 is...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy