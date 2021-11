Celtic are heading into one of the most important games of their season till now, as they will take on St Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup semi-final. And while Ange Postecoglou’s team have momentum on their side, having won seven of their previous eight games across all competitions, Callum Davidson’s side are the defending champions as they won a Cup double last season. It is safe to say that they can never be counted out.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO