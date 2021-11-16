Can El Tri maintain the upper hand over Canada?

Alberta has long been stereotyped as Canada’s most conservative province. But there are now plenty of signs it may be time to retire this cliche. In this year’s federal election, Alberta was one of the few provinces where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party actually gained votes and seats, and in municipal elections last month, Alberta’s two biggest cities, Calgary and Edmonton, elected solidly progressive mayors (again). Alberta’s conservative premier, Jason Kenney — once imagined as the quintessentially successful Alberta Tory — now leads the least popular provincial government in Canada, and polls suggest Albertans can’t wait to return the left-wing New Democratic Party to power, as they first did in 2015.

