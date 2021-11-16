ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Can El Tri maintain the upper hand over Canada?

By Thomas Buckley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Tri has traveled to frigid Edmonton, Alberta, to take on Canada in a critically important World Cup qualifier tonight. Though Mexico’s prospects are cool considering their form this year, it doesn’t compare to the forecast of the game-time temperature – 17˚ F (–8˚C)!. With a loss, El Tri...

After choosing US over Mexico, Ricardo Pepi faces El Tri

Ricardo Pepi sat down with his family to discuss his big decision: whether to play for the United States or for Mexico. “I was just bringing everything to the table to them," he recalled. “I was talking about what it would be like walking out, playing in a game versus Mexico. We've talked about how special that would be and how motivating that would be for me."
El Tri-Team USA rivalry, by the numbers – and more

The first time Mexico and the United States met on a soccer pitch was way back on May 24, 1934 … in Rome. The U.S. side defeated El Tri by a 4-2 score-line to claim the 16th and final spot in the World Cup. As Team USA had reached the...
‘Tata’ roster mismanagement plagues slumping El Tri

Mexico faces Canada tonight in a critical World Cup qualifier while dealing with a crisis of confidence, a testy media and unrest among its loyal fanbase. El Tri lost to Team USA for the third time this year, falling out of first place in the Concacaf table. The 2-0 setback continued the uneven performance that has plagued Mexico for more than a year now.
El Tri suffers twin gut punch on Road to Qatar

Mexico entered the two-date November FIFA break with a 3-point lead atop the Concacaf qualifying table and emerged in third place, 2 points adrift of surprise leader Canada. Now El Tri and its fans have two months to lick their wounds, the former wondering what has gone wrong, many of the latter lobbying vigorously for a coaching change.
'Keep watching us' - relive England's seven tries in win over Canada

Another week, another win for England. They're up to 17 now and will try to make it 18 against the United States next Sunday. That one kicks off at 14:45 GMT in Worcester and we'll have live text commentary as well as live coverage on BBC Two again. In the...
Canada vs. Mexico result: CanMNT beats El Tri 2-1 to go top of qualifying standings

The Canadian men’s national team is at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings with just six matches left. That’s a scenario that felt unthinkable just a few months ago, but it’s now a reality after a convincing 2-1 victory over regional power Mexico on a magical night for Canadian soccer in front of more than 50,000 fans in frigid Edmonton.
If Quebec can be a nation within Canada, why not Saskatchewan?

Alberta has long been stereotyped as Canada’s most conservative province. But there are now plenty of signs it may be time to retire this cliche. In this year’s federal election, Alberta was one of the few provinces where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party actually gained votes and seats, and in municipal elections last month, Alberta’s two biggest cities, Calgary and Edmonton, elected solidly progressive mayors (again). Alberta’s conservative premier, Jason Kenney — once imagined as the quintessentially successful Alberta Tory — now leads the least popular provincial government in Canada, and polls suggest Albertans can’t wait to return the left-wing New Democratic Party to power, as they first did in 2015.
Heather Cowell has that homely feeling with two tries on debut in England's victory over Canada

Scoreline does not reflect intensity of Canada's first-half performance. It seemed fitting, if not inevitable, that Heather Cowell got her England career off to a dream start at the very stadium she calls home. The Harlequins winger twice crossed in another crowd-pleasing display from England, who continued their unblemished autumn campaign with a laboured win over a fired-up Canada outfit.
Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
Air Canada is adding extra cargo capacity into Vancouver to help maintain British Columbia’s economic supply chain

Air Canada announced today that it has significantly increased cargo capacity into and out of Vancouver between November 21 and 30 from its hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary as it works to ensure that the vital economic supply chain links in British Columbia are maintained following the impacts of last week’s flooding. In total, Air Canada is adding 586 tonnes of cargo capacity, representing 3,223 cubic meters to support B.C.’s economic supply chain and the needs of its communities. The additional capacity is equivalent in weight to approximately 860 adult moose.
Liga MX: Pumas, America quarterfinal standout

Pumas vs America highlight the Liga MX Apertura 2021 quarterfinal matches. The Liga MX quarterfinals are finally set. The wildcard duels are now part of the past and everything is ready for the start the quarterfinal games, with the “Clasico Capitalino” between Pumas and America the standout. The quarterfinals of...
