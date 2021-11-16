Philly organizations experiment with ways to present art to people who are visually impaired

When it premiered in the UK two years ago, Atmospheric Memory proved so “inventive and provocative” (The Times of London) that it was named “the most ambitious art project at this year’s [Manchester International] Festival” (New York Times). Now, continuing the organization’s extraordinary commitment to innovative and mission-driven programming, Carolina Performing Arts (CPA) welcomes live audiences back to Memorial Hall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with the multidisciplinary installation’s North American premiere (Dec 2–17). Created by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, and substantially expanded and reimagined for its first presentation of the pandemic era, Atmospheric Memory offers an immersive experience inspired by Victorian computer pioneer Charles Babbage, who conceived of the air we breathe as a “vast library” of human voices and dreamed of a device that would enable us to hear them. As visitors interact with each of Lozano-Hemmer’s thought-provoking artworks, and take part in CPA’s wealth of related educational activities, they are invited to consider the echoes of the past that linger in our atmosphere, reflecting on the lasting impact – both literal and figurative – we make on our environment.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO