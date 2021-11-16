ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police locate missing Overland Park man

By Sam Hartle
 6 days ago
UPDATE, Nov. 17 | The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Charlie Haystack was found.

ORIGINAL STORY, Nov. 16 | Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old Overland Park man missing since Nov. 10.

According to a post from the Overland Park Police Department, Charlie (he also goes by Jeffrey) Haystack was last heard from when he called for public transportation on Wednesday, Nov. 10 near the Johnson County Central Resource Library.

His family says Haystack is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia and is without medication for both.

Haystack, who was last seen wearing a black and red winter coat with brown work boots, is described as 6-feet, two-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Haystack’s whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

