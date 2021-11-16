ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Jurors watch video of arrest in trial of man accused of assaulting Boardman officers

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4Hqb_0cyWI7gd00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman police sergeant testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that a New Castle, Pa. man was responsible this summer for the first “Signal 12” for the department in over 20 years.

Sgt. Glen Patton testified before Judge Anthony Donofrio that the May 31 arrest of Shawn Drogus, 31, at the Days Inn on South Avenue required assistance from whoever was available from any department, which necessitated the Signal 12.

Attorney in Youngstown murder case files motion to suppress interview

Drogus is on trial on charges of felonious assault, three counts of felony assault and obstructing official business for the arrest about 1 a.m. May 31.

Jurors watched not only cell phone video but also video from the dash cam of an ambulance and saw and heard the arrest of Drogus, who police said was interfering when they were called to the hotel for a report of a problem in the parking lot and found a woman who appeared to be ill.

Reports said Drogus refused to leave when asked by police and his brother Shane Drogus, also 31, started yelling at police to leave his brother alone. Reports said both men appeared drunk and Shane Drogus began filming when police tried to arrest his brother.

It took at least four officers to get Shawn Drogus under control, and Patton said their main goal was to keep his arms and legs from flailing. Patton said he was kicked in the chest several times, and he can be seen flying through the air in one of those kicks.

He managed to get one of his arms, Patton added, but “still, it is everything I can do to hold on,” he said.

The main video jurors heard is very loud, with Shawn Drogus and others yelling. Shawn Drogus is yelling “No!” and “Stop!” at the top of his lungs several times, and after he was under control, he shouted: “I need all the badge numbers! All the badge numbers! All of ya’ll!”

Patton said his department has a “Code 7,” which they use in case they need other officers from the township to assist, but the Signal 12 is for any officer regardless of jurisdiction to assist if they are close, Patton said.

Shane Drogus pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor, and was given a suspended 90-day jail sentence with credit for one day served.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Police Sergeant#Felony Assault#Sgt
WKBN

5 killed, 3 seriously injured in Geauga County crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Geauga County Monday. Around 11 a.m. troopers arrived on the scene to find a 2003 Ford Econoline Van and a commercial tractor with a flatbed trailer attached who had been in an apparent head-on crash, according to an OSHP […]
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Study: Women underrepresented on Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Across the country, women are represented more than ever before among the ranks of state law enforcement, but not in Ohio. Research by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, shows the percentage of women within the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has decreased over the last 20 years, from 9 […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy