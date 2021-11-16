Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine.

Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.

Both women pleaded guilty July 7 to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Wilson is accused of selling methamphetamine three times in February of 2020 to a confidential informant during the investigation into the case.

The memorandum said that at the time, Wilson was living with Clearwater, who authorities said was the leader of a six-person ring selling the drug from July 2019 to December 2020.

