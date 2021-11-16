ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Activision Blizzard hit with more allegations, some implicating its CEO

By Rachel Kaser, @rachelkaser
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wall Street Journal today released a new report with further allegations against Activision Blizzard. The story has several new allegations of harassment and sexual assault, including some against the CEO himself. Earlier this year, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company,...

venturebeat.com

PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Doesn’t Believe Activision Blizzard Has Properly Addressed Allegations Made Against Bobby Kotick and the Publisher

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan doesn’t believe that Activision Blizzard is “properly address[ing] the situation” regarding yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about and hid sexual misconduct at the company, but has also mistreated women and employees himself. Ryan’s statement comes via...
BUSINESS
totalgamingnetwork.com

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan 'Stunned' at Activision's Response to Harassment Allegations

An email from Jim Ryan expresses extreme disappointment in Activision Blizzard. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan was left "stunned" following this week's Bloomberg report that says Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware for years of the sexual harassment and misconduct happening within the Call of Duty publisher. An email from Ryan, that was originally sent to employees, was obtained by Bloomberg on Thursday.
BUSINESS
NME

PlayStation boss criticizes Activision Blizzard response to Kotick allegations according to reports

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has criticized Activision Blizzard’s response to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, it has been claimed. According to Bloomberg, in an email obtained by the outlet, Ryan wrote “that he and his leadership were “disheartened and frankly stunned to read” that Activision “has not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment.”
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout, demand CEO's removal

Over 150 Activision Blizzard employees held a walkout yesterday demanding the removal of CEO Bobby Kotick, after a new report unearthed more allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The Wall Street Journal even claim that Kotick himself had allegedly threatened to have someone killed. This is the second walkout workers have held this year following the first lawsuit that made allegations of widespread discrimination and harassment.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Report Alleges Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About and Hid Harassment and Assault Allegations

Update #4: 5:54pm ET: Activision Blizzard has released the full transcript of the video message CEO Bobby Kotick sent to employees this morning, as referenced in an earlier update to this story. In the video message, Kotick doubles down, stating that the WSJ report paints an "inaccurate and misleading" picture of both the company and himself You can read the full transcript here.
BUSINESS
stevivor.com

Activision Blizzard employees walk out over damning report against CEO

Activision Blizzard employees have walked out of their jobs after a damning report by The Wall Street Journal has suggested CEO Bobby Kotick knew about employee misconduct as far back as 2018. The WSJ’s reporting suggests Kotick received notice of the alleged 2016 and 2017 rape of a Sledgehammer Games...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard employees, shareholders, and PlayStation boss react to latest allegations

The situation at Activision Blizzard continues to develop following yesterday’s report of fresh revelations against the company. Now some of the company’s shareholders have joined with several of its employees calling for the resignation of its CEO, Bobby Kotick. Others are responding to the allegations from the company, including PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Some Activision-Blizzard shareholders join calls for Bobby Kotick’s ouster

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive piece that compounded the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits and scandal. The Journal detailed accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself, including the fact that he threatened to have an assistant killed, as well as asserted that he knew about but withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders. The report also included quotes from former company executive Jen Oneal, who quit the company after a three-month stint co-heading Blizzard, during which she said she was “tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.” The exposé led to a walkout by Activision-Blizzard employees yesterday and demands from the internal workers alliance, A Better ABK, that Kotick step down or be removed under his own “zero tolerance” policy. Kotick refused, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him.
LABOR ISSUES
stockxpo.com

Microsoft Pressures Activision Blizzard

Microsoft Corp.’s videogame boss said the company is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc. in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article about its chief executive’s handling of sexual-misconduct issues at the videogame company. Xbox maker Microsoft made the remarks in a letter to employees Thursday, a day...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Niko Partners cuts forecast for China’s game market

Niko Partners has cut its forecast for China’s video game market for the first time in 20 years due to a weakening outlook. The market research firm expects China’s market to generate $47 billion in 2021, which is down $460 million from an earlier forecast due to a variety of factors, including strict regulations on young gamers and a temporary freeze on game approvals. China recently limited gamers under 18 to three hours of gaming per week.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Engadget Podcast: The storm round Activision Blizzard’s CEO

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the newest controversy round Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. In response to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was properly conscious of sexual misconduct allegations on the firm, and he intentionally saved Activision’s board at midnight. Additionally, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, in addition to a brand new accessibility gadget that brings eye monitoring to the iPad.
BUSINESS

