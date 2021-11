CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will be hosting a special meal in honor of veterans at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, which is Veterans Day. “What an honor for Wyoming Rescue Mission to serve those who served,” Wyoming Rescue Mission Executive Director Brad Hopkins said. “While we wish these homeless veterans did not need our life-restorative services, we are glad to be here for them in their hour of need, as they were for us to help defend and protect our country.”

CASPER, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO