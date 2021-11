I absolutely hate what comes next. The Chicago Blackhawks are in a death spiral, and they have a Vezina-winning goalie who will be a UFA. So, there is mounting speculation that Marc-Andre Fleury will be on the NHL trade block if he isn’t already. The Dallas Stars could dangle Braden Holtby, if not Anton Khudobin. And the Pittsburgh Penguins have allowed four goals in 10 games while the opponent’s net is empty. That’s bad.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO