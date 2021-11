A decline of roughly 200 students is creating some financial challenges for Hardin ISD and may result in a reduction of staff, according to Hardin ISD administrators. Last week, the District’s board of trustees approved a declaration of financial exigency with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to alert the state agency that the District is facing a significant financial shortfall. The District now meets two of the six requirements for financial exigency – a decline in enrollment by more than 10 percent over the last five years and a decrease of more than 20 percent in unassigned general fund balance per student.

