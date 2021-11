For the first time since spring and the prevalence of vaccines, there’s a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in progress at a Fredericksburg area nursing home. Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County is in the midst of an outbreak that started Nov. 4 and includes 17 cases among residents or staff and at least one death, according to the Virginia Department of Health. When there are fewer than five deaths or cases at a particular facility, the state doesn’t list the specific number on its dashboard for “Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings.”

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO