After a late-summer edition this past August, Beyond Wonderland SoCal will return to its usual dates in the spring of 2022. Few festivals in Southern California are whimsical and eye-popping quite like Beyond Wonderland is. Over the years, this two-day festival hosted by Insomniac has become renowned for its stunning lineups and production elements that transform the NOS Events Center into a playground for dance music lovers to immerse themselves in and explore. Now, after hosting an edition this past August that helped usher in the return of live events, Beyond Wonderland SoCal just announced that it will be returning to its standard spring dates in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO