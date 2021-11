Chlöe knows exactly how to get her fans' attention! Just two months after ushering in her solo music era with "Have Mercy," the powerhouse singer is blessing our ears with brand-new music. In a recent Instagram video, the 23-year-old star teased a new tune that's seemingly titled, "Flex." Dressed in head-to-toe baby blue, Chlöe sings along to lyrics about "stuntin' on my ex" and being "fresh as a jet." In the snippet, Chlöe declares, "Only my name on my checks / Single by choice, I ain't pressed / Keepin' my foot on they necks / Boy just don't get attached." It's the confidence for me!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO