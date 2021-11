The House of Representatives on Friday morning passed H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, by a vote of 220–213. The bill encompasses a wide range of budget and spending provisions and has been the focus of protracted negotiations for the past several weeks. For more on the nontax provisions of the bill, see, "House Passes Build Back Better Act With Universal Paid Leave." The vote on the bill was held after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its cost estimate for the bill. The CBO estimates the bill will cost almost $1.7 trillion and add $367 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years.

