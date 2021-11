Purdue was supposed to be good this year. But early returns show that Matt Painter and the Boilermakers might be ready for something even bigger. They picked up two enormous wins that prove they're here to stay when they knocked off both North Carolina and Villanova. Jaden Ivey is a legitimate superstar who is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey is another sophomore who had a lot of hype in the offseason, but, man, he has backed it up. Painter has said that Purdue has a hard time stopping Edey in practice from doing whatever he wants, and early in the season, the opposition also can't do anything to stop the big man.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO