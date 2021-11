It was in 1971 that four prominent community volunteers — Annette Strauss, Mitch Jericho, Jan Sanders and Helen Boothman — recognized the power of and need for volunteers and started a grassroots program called SERV (Special Effort to Recruit Volunteers). They set up shop in an office in downtown Dallas. Over the years the organization’s success required moving to the Wilson Historic District and eventually to a two-story building on Live Oak, as well as a few name changes — Dallas Voluntary Action Center, Volunteer Center of Dallas County, the Volunteer Center of North Texas and, eventually, today’s VolunteerNow.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO