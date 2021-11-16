‘Project Turkey’: More than 300 Monroe County families to receive free Thanksgiving meals

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Prices are up for Thanksgiving groceries and for some that may mean cutting back on their holiday feast.

The meaning of Thanksgiving is different for everyone.

“Time with family, just time to reflect on everything to be thankful for that we have family, friends, any blessings that we have in our lives,” Nichole Koehl, a volunteer.

For others, it’s looking forward to the turkey. But not everyone has the money to fund a feast.





“Most people think everyone will have a turkey on Thanksgiving and that’s just not true. It doesn’t happen that way,” said Dr. Linda Van Meter, former East Stroudsburg University (ESU) director of counseling.

Back in 2016, Dr. Van Meter created the program, “Project Turkey” after noticing the rising cost of Thanksgiving turkeys.

Working at ESU at the time she reached out to the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg who was more than happy to partner up for the cause.

Project Turkey then became an annual event with the help of ESU’s greek life, giving away turkey and fixings for the Salvation Army’s food distribution program.

“There were two young men who were helping, took me aside and said you know this is very important because we too, they said this independently, had to go through the salvation army and get turkeys when we couldn’t afford it as well,” stated Dr. Van Meter.

Marshmallows, corn, and cranberries are thanksgiving staples and are many of the items being put inside boxes to then be distributed to more than 300 families in Monroe County.

Now palettes covered in food-filled boxes they’re ready to be handed out next week to those who need it most.

Click on the link to find more information on how to enroll in the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg food distribution list.

