ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Hillsborough Co. deputy involved in rollover crash safe after driver runs red light

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNggd_0cyWEbkE00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all drivers to get home safely Tuesday after a deputy was involved in a rollover crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of N. Florida Avenue and E. Palm Avenue after another driver ran through a red light.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkAOo_0cyWEbkE00
    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wrxwe_0cyWEbkE00
    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfWyK_0cyWEbkE00
    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“We are thankful everyone is okay and hope drivers pay more attention this holiday season as traffic picks up,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post .

Deputies are asking drivers to remain safe and to follow all traffic signals and laws.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

randy love
6d ago

i see tuns of pickup trucks run the red lights they r locals .seems they make up there own set if rules they follow ,its sad

Reply
2
Related
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete Beach after crashing into pick-up truck

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist has died after getting into a wreck in St. Pete Beach, according to a Sunday release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Eric Babb, 45, was riding his motorcycle south on Gulf Boulevard when he collided with a pick-up truck that was making […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Light#Florida Avenue#Rollover#Weather#Hillsborough Co#Wfla#Facebook
WFLA

WFLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy