ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Big Promise Rachael Ray Just Made To Michelle Obama

By Alia Hoyt
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because she's no longer residing in the White House doesn't mean that former First Lady Michelle Obama is giving up on America's children. "Families are still in crisis," Obama said during a recent interview with celebrity chef Rachael Ray on Instagram as the two discussed the topic of food insecurity....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Rachael Ray
Hello Magazine

Viola Davis stuns fans with Michelle Obama transformation in first look at The First Lady

Viola Davis has taken on one of her biggest roles to date – portraying Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady. On Monday, fans were given a first look at the Oscar-winning actress' transformation into one of the most famous women of the White House, and they were blown away! In photos obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Viola bears a striking resemblance to Michelle in a gorgeous red dress as she proudly stands next to her on-screen husband, O-T Fagbenle, who plays former President Barack Obama.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Ex-FLOTUS 'Bullied' Barack Obama Into Getting Bruce Springsteen Therapy? Becoming Author Allegedly Wants Husband To Admit His Failings

Michelle Obama, reportedly, showed Barack who the real boss in their household is. Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are, undeniably, among the most popular former first couple of the United States of America. Aside from being successful in their respective fields, Michelle and Barack have been widely known for their accomplishments in politics and all-out support to various causes.
CELEBRITIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

The show will definitely be ending on a high note as it’s recently been revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will make a special guest appearance for one episode. As many people are already in anguish over the hit HBO series “Insecure” recently entering its fifth and final season, it looks like the award-winning ABC family comedy “black-ish” will also be gearing up to air its final season soon.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Viola Davis Totally Embodies Michelle Obama In New Series The First Lady

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis is about to debut her most regal role yet. Davis will portray Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming new series, The First Lady and based on a first look, it’s clear she was the perfect choice for the role. Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly shared the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Friendship#The White House#Flotus
MIX 107.9

Twitter is in Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama

Twitter is in Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama. Photos from Showtimes upcoming ‘The First Lady’ limited series have been released.  In the project, Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama. Fans are loving the casting and are praising Davis for nailing Michelle Obama.  One fan wrote, “Viola Davis has got Michelle Obama’s smirk down.” […]
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Husband John Can't Get Enough Of This Thanksgiving Dessert

Thanksgiving Day dinner is one of the biggest feasts we make all year. Roasted turkey carved to perfection, mounds of mashed potatoes covered in a pool of gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and candied yams are just a few of the dishes that grace our tables as we gather with family and friends to give thanks. But no turkey day dinner is complete without dessert, that is, if you remember to leave room for dessert. We know, it can be difficult when there are so many delicious options. But in our utopia, there is always room for this part of the meal, and who better to turn to for dessert for this uniquely American holiday than Rachael Ray?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Impressed By Rachael Ray's Italian Garden Glow Up

There's certainly no place like home, and for Rachael Ray, there's no place like Italy. Per "The Rachael Ray Show," the celebrity chef revealed in the fall issue of her magazine that she and her husband John Cusimano had finished renovating their new home in Tuscany, three years after purchasing the property. For Ray, owning the Italian villa is a dream come true. "When I was a very small girl, one of my first memories of life is my grandpa telling me stories about Italy and the mountains and how people would farm all the way up to the sky. All of my life, all I ever wanted was to live in Italy," Ray said. Despite the fact that the house the couple purchased was run down and uninhabitable, Ray was convinced they could make it a spectacular home based on the olive trees and vineyard surrounding the structure, she revealed.
GARDENING
Mashed

The Complicated Way Rachael Ray Feels About The Me Too Movement

In the "Opinions That Haven't Aged Well" department, there are some cringeworthy doozies. One of them is Rachael Ray's take on Mario Batali, as reported by Grub Street, after the now-disgraced chef made a remark comparing bankers to Hitler and Stalin: "I don't think anyone is going to seriously stop eating Mario's food as long as Mario is still cooking it and serving it," Ray told the magazine. "His food is made with love." And while Batali may have weathered the backlash from his culturally tone-deaf comparison, there was one storm that proved to have the power to take him down completely: the Me Too movement.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

Rachael Ray: Home is not your stuff; it's a state of mind

Celebrity cook, host and author Rachael Ray joins Morning Joe to discuss rebuilding after a devastating fire burned her home to the ground, which she writes about in her new book 'This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front.'Nov. 9, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Hilarious Way Rachael Ray's Husband Is Promoting Her New Book

Fans of celebrity chef, cookbook author, and television personality Rachael Ray have probably picked up some of her signature 30-minute meals cookbooks over the years. (As her website notes, the Food Network host boasts over 20 cookbooks, in which she's shared everything from her quick recipes to books focused on kid-friendly dishes to some embracing her Italian heritage.)
RECIPES
Mashed

What Rachael Ray's Favorite Steakhouse Has To Offer

Whether you're a tourist or local, it never hurts to have a list of restaurant recommendations in your back pocket, especially in larger cities where choosing a place to eat can sometimes feel like a daunting task. Taking recommendations from friends and family is helpful — like when you're trying to stay under a certain price point — but getting restaurant suggestions from someone who works in the food business is bound to set you and your taste buds up for success. Fortunately, culinary expert and TV personality Rachael Ray was more than happy to share her favorite all-time restaurants in an article posted to her website, titled "Rachael Ray Names Her Favorite Restaurants in America."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aceweekly.com

This Must Be the Place: Dispatches and Food from the Home Front by Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray’s new “cookbook” — her 27th — is the closest she’s ever come to a full-on memoir, but there’s one hiding in there, in between the recipes. With This Must Be the Place, she chronicles her year at home with her husband John, as the two of them producing her show mid-pandemic, mostly on iPhone, at least at the beginning.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy