The Big Promise Rachael Ray Just Made To Michelle Obama

There's certainly no place like home, and for Rachael Ray, there's no place like Italy. Per "The Rachael Ray Show," the celebrity chef revealed in the fall issue of her magazine that she and her husband John Cusimano had finished renovating their new home in Tuscany, three years after purchasing the property. For Ray, owning the Italian villa is a dream come true. "When I was a very small girl, one of my first memories of life is my grandpa telling me stories about Italy and the mountains and how people would farm all the way up to the sky. All of my life, all I ever wanted was to live in Italy," Ray said. Despite the fact that the house the couple purchased was run down and uninhabitable, Ray was convinced they could make it a spectacular home based on the olive trees and vineyard surrounding the structure, she revealed.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO