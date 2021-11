In 2018, McDonald's looked like it had the power to lead the rest of the fast food world into an era free of antibiotics. According to the National Resource Defense Council, the restaurant chain pledged to start pilot projects in 10 locations across the world to bring down the use of antibiotics in its beef supply and release its findings by 2020. Almost a year has passed since the deadline, and McDonald's has yet to release any information regarding its efforts to curb the use of this medicine in its livestock supply. As a result, experts no longer consider the business a leader when it comes to limiting the use of antibiotics in its food.

