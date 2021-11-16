ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Six Stages Of Leaving An Emotionally Manipulative Relationship

By Higher Perspective
higherperspectives.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Sometimes you've got to let everything go – purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything . . . whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you'll find that when you're free, your true creativity, your true self comes out."- Tina Turner. The worst part about...

www.higherperspectives.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

10 Signs You’re Not in Love Anymore

Partnerships aren’t cut and dry with a consistent romantic connection on both sides at all times. To achieve this, each person needs to maintain that commitment, put in the effort and genuine hard work, and give the union sufficient time. Signs you’re not in love anymore, or that romantic connection...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spring.org.uk

Two Personality Traits Which Predict Long Life

Why friends are better at predicting how long you’ll live from personality traits. Men with conscientious personality traits and those who are open to experience live longer, a study finds. For women, those who are more agreeable and emotionally stable enjoy a longer life. The kicker is that it’s your...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Preawareness Stage
psychologytoday.com

The Twisted Mind of a Female Psychopath

Psychopaths both fascinate and frighten us, particularly the female psychopath because many people believe that a female cannot be a psychopath. No one understands the way she thinks, since it defies human nature. Her psychopathic personality and behavior are bizarrely paradoxical.1 On the one hand, she may be a convincing liar, while on the other hand, she may be blatantly frank to the point of being cruel. She could look a person square in the face and say something deliberately hurtful and then walk away thrilled at the offense. She may sound sympathetic and sincere while offering advice and assistance – only to change her mind at a moment’s notice, providing a poor excuse with no help. She may be industrious at getting what she wants, while the most important tasks are left undone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Spot Narcissistic Behaviors

You might want to recognize signs of narcissism so you know how to respond in the moment or long-term in a relationship. You may have met a new friend or love interest, but something seems different. Maybe they’re really charismatic and fun, but they never seem to care about what interests you. Or maybe they’ve even ghosted you a few times and come back with a good excuse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Health

What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tracey Folly

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.
101wkqx.com

His wife started cheating, so they started swinging!

Mark and Krystina have been together for 17 years, married for 15. Krystina loves Mark, but had trouble staying faithful as she struggles with the idea of monogamy. She had several affairs leaving Mark devastated, then they decided to try something different. The more they talked, the more Mark realized he wanted to see other women too. After some research, they settled on the idea of swinging. At first, being in a small town, they kept things on the down low. Then they moved to a larger area and are more open about their lifestyle. Krystina posts a lot about it on her TikTok which now has over 250,00 followers. They’ve received a lotta love about their situation, but also have lost friends. She says it’s changed their lives ‘for the better.’ Love, don’t judge!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

Divorcing a Narcissist? 3 Rules to Follow for Keeping Your Sanity Intact

Narcissism isn’t an illness, it’s a personality disorder—and one you can’t fix, says Paulette Rigo, a certified divorce coach and author of Better Divorce Blueprint. So, what do you do if you find yourself looking to get divorced from someone with those tendencies? How do you protect your mental health? We chatted with Rigo and Meaghan Rice and Cynthia Catchings, both therapists at Talkspace, to find out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Item

Infidelity continues to rock teetering marriage

DEAR ABBY - My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

15 Signs He’s Tired of You & How to Deal With It

When a relationship begins, there’s this excitement and energy that emanates from both partners. At this point, they can do almost anything for each other because of the newness of their love and bond. However, as time goes on, different factors begin to test their love for each other, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Am I Becoming My Mother?

In profound adaptations or the simplest mannerism, our parents’ qualities creep into our being whether or not we want them. Exploring the parental traits passed on — the positive and negative — helps a person better understand his parents and himself. Inherited characteristics that live on in you can shift...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
powerofpositivity.com

15 Things That Reveal Someone Is Guilty of Emotional Self-Neglect

Emotional neglect is characterized as being in a relational situation where your needs for affection are disregarded or ignored. This trauma may have happened in your childhood, but it still affects you today. You may be experiencing emotional self-neglect. Fifteen Signs You Are Guilty of Emotional Self-Neglect. Here are fifteen...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy