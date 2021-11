Being a Black student in Cambridge is never easy. If you’re not being asked “oh you mean Anglia Ruskin” when you tell people what uni you attend, you’re being met with an onslaught of racism, proudly displayed colonial history, general ignorance and last but certainly not least, people who believe that you’re only here to fill a diversity quota… because of course you could never be smart enough to get here on your own. To put it simply… it’s rough.

