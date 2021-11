Arizona's win over Michigan was the most dominating performance I have seen since the "Trier is back" game at Pauley Pavilion. Arizona dominated from the word go for the most part, and all the turnovers, rebounding, and free throw issues they had down the stretch on Friday vs. Wichita State were nonexistent. They just looked like the bigger, faster, stronger team, and it wasn't close. This was a complete performance, and you can see these guys were playing with chips on their shoulders, and it was so fun to watch. This game just took me back to the Lute days where his teams just took opposing teams behind the woodshed, and there was nothing they could do to stop it.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO