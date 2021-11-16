Heather Tenbrink to fill Zone 3 vacancy on Coeur d’Alene school board

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heather Tenbrink will fill the vacancy for Zone 3 on the Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees.

She will serve the remainder of the current term, through December 2023, following Tambra Pickford’s resignation in October.

Tenbrink was one of nine applicants for the position. She is a part-time tax accountant who has volunteered with the district for 13 years. She has four children and was president of the Skyway Elementary Parent-Teacher Association for two years. She also served three years as treasurer.

“This time as a volunteer has helped me learn about our school district from a student and teacher perspective in addition to my perspective as a parent,” Tenbrink said in her application. “I have seen the hard work our teachers and support staff put into teaching and loving their students.”

Tenbrink said her main objectives as a trustee will be to help the district attract and retain good administrators, adequately compensate teachers and value the contributions of all staff.

She also hopes to provide a variety of quality educational programs to serve students with varied needs and goals and plan for growth by acquiring land and investing in new schools.

