ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Heather Tenbrink to fill Zone 3 vacancy on Coeur d’Alene school board

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozXC2_0cyWCXww00
COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heather Tenbrink will fill the vacancy for Zone 3 on the Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees.

She will serve the remainder of the current term, through December 2023, following Tambra Pickford’s resignation in October.

Tenbrink was one of nine applicants for the position. She is a part-time tax accountant who has volunteered with the district for 13 years. She has four children and was president of the Skyway Elementary Parent-Teacher Association for two years. She also served three years as treasurer.

“This time as a volunteer has helped me learn about our school district from a student and teacher perspective in addition to my perspective as a parent,” Tenbrink said in her application. “I have seen the hard work our teachers and support staff put into teaching and loving their students.”

Tenbrink said her main objectives as a trustee will be to help the district attract and retain good administrators, adequately compensate teachers and value the contributions of all staff.

She also hopes to provide a variety of quality educational programs to serve students with varied needs and goals and plan for growth by acquiring land and investing in new schools.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to book an appointment for your COVID-19 booster

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types are now available for everyone 18 and older in Washington and Idaho. The expansion comes after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as well as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Coeur D'alene, ID
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Post Falls Walmart closing Friday afternoon for cleaning

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Walmart will temporarily close Friday afternoon for a thorough cleaning.  The location (6405 W Pointe Parkway) will be closed again Saturday and will reopen Sunday at 6 a.m.  The closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize the building. Associates will spend Saturday restocking and prepping the...
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyway Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More than 8,600 Idaho children ages 5-11 have initiated COVID vaccination

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idaho children ages 5-11 have received initiated COVID-19 vaccination.  As of Monday, more than 8,600 of Idaho’s nearly 177,000 children in that age group have received their first dose.  It has been two weeks since U.S. health officials approved Pfizer’s low-dose vaccine for young children.  About 56.1 percent of Idaho children ages 12 and older...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
583
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy