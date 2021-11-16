ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Two suspects indicted for murder of Aaliyah Waiters

By Adam Devine
 6 days ago
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle residents Tyquan Carcamo and Laquan Jones were indicted for the shooting death of 20-year-old Aaliyah Waiters. Carcamo, 20, and Jones, 21, were both indicted by a Westchester...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

