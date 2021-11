Modiv to become first crowdfunded REIT to go public. Inflation as a whole is at a 30-year high. Foreclosures are down despite moratoriums and pandemic woes. When eviction and foreclosure moratoriums expired in August, the expectation was that trouble was in store for millions of Americans who were in some stage of mortgage or rent delinquency. Motley Fool contributor Liz Brumer-Smith explains that while many were bracing for a flood of new foreclosures, the latest data show just the opposite: Foreclosures have fallen.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO