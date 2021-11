JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State scored first and often in the championship game of the Inaugural Jacksonville Classic as it overwhelmed Missouri, 81-58, to win its sixth in-season tournament championship under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles never trailed, led 44-23 at halftime, and increased their lead to 28 in the second half in claiming the win over the Tigers. Florida State was led by Malik Osborne, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and he scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the championship-clinching win.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO