College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Speculation

By Chris Rosvoglou
thespun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past week and a half, Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley has been linked to LSU. On Tuesday, he finally responded to those rumors. To absolutely no one’s surprise, Riley tried to shoot down the idea of him leaving Oklahoma for LSU this offseason. “I coach at the...

#Oklahoma Football#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Sooners#Manning#Baton Rouge
