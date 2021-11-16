Interplanetary Ketchup Wars? Hunts Unveils A Uranus-Brand Ketchup In Response To Heinz's Mars-Inspired Condiment

Everyone has a personal preference when it comes to condiments. Some like their sauces spicy, others like them sweet, but most people can agree on one thing — ketchup is magical. In fact, according to Darren Seiffer, a food and beverage analyst at the NPD Group, 92% of American households keep a bottle somewhere in their cupboard or fridge (via The Daily Beast). Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Mintel discovered that almost half of all Americans use ketchup weekly. Made from a special blend of tomatoes, vinegar, sweetener, and spices, this tomato-filled condiment can add flavor to any food and make it taste delectable. Also, you know a condiment is the best when there's an entire gift shop business dedicated to it on the Heinz website, with ketchup apparel such as luggage and costumes. Even singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of a Heinz bottle on his forearm (via Food & Wine). That's true love right there!

