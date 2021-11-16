ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interplanetary Ketchup Wars? Hunts Unveils A Uranus-Brand Ketchup In Response To Heinz's Mars-Inspired Condiment

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One week after Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) unveiled a Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in similar environmental conditions found on Mars, Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is starting an interplanetary condiment battle with its limited edition Hunt's Uranus Ketchup. What Happened: Heinz’s ketchup was the result of a...

