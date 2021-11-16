ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Falls Amid Chinese Mining Crackdown

By Entrepreneur Staff
Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has fallen amid China’s ongoing crackdown on crypto mining. On Tuesday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei said bitcoin mining is dangerous, “consumes lots of energy” and “produces lots of carbon emissions,” according to a report from...

uticaphoenix.net

Report: China is now the world’s richest country

China has beat the U.S. to become the world’s richest nation, according to a new report. Key findings: Global net worth soared from $156 million in 2000 to $514 trillion in 2020, making the world wealthier than it was at any point in history. China accounted for nearly a third of the increase, the report from management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company stated.
ECONOMY
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
CoinTelegraph

Foundry USA becomes second-largest Bitcoin mining pool amid China ban

New York-based crypto-mining service provider Foundry USA takes the lead to become the world’s second-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool after taking up a 15.42% share of the network. Data from BTC.com shows that Digital Currency Group-owned Foundry USA stands behind the pool leader AntPool by a hash rate of just...
SOFTWARE
FL Radio Group

Local Concern Over Bitcoin Mining Facility

Earlier this month, New Yorkers headed to polling places across the state to cast their ballots. On election day, nearly 70% of New Yorkers voted in favor of adding the right to clean water, clean air, and a healthful environment to the state’s constitution. This point was brought up by Geneva City Councilman Ken Camera at Friday’s press conference in opposition to the Greenridge Bitcoin mining facility in Dresden.
GENEVA, NY
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
zycrypto.com

How Chinese Cryptocurrency Crackdown Could Be A Blessing For This Neighbouring Country

Laos, a small neighboring country to the South of China, and sandwiched between Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia is preparing to reap from the losses incurred by China’s extended crypto crackdown. Barely six weeks after the Laotian government had announced that it would be opening its borders to welcome evicted investors from China, it has come up with a definitive regulatory framework for mining and trading operations within the country.
MARKETS
Fudzilla

China rushes to replace foreign tech

China is speeding up plans to replace American and foreign technology, by empowering a secretive government-backed organisation to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors. The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee was formed in 2016 to advise the government, and according to US reports...
TECHNOLOGY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81 percent as a government crackdown on the country’s big tech champions bit into its bottom line. Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period,...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Finding Investment Opportunities Amid China's Regulatory Crackdown

Investors should focus on fundamentals rather than trying to predict what Beijing will do next. Investors should focus on fundamentals rather than trying to predict what Beijing will do next. Over the past year, the authorities in China began introducing strict regulations affecting many industries, including technology, education, health care...
ECONOMY
CNN

Bitcoin falls as China takes aim once again at 'extremely harmful' crypto mining

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese authorities are ramping up a crackdown on crypto mining, calling it an "extremely harmful" practice that threatens to jeopardize the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei blasted bitcoin mining during a press conference Tuesday in...
MARKETS
BBC

US and Chinese presidents meet amid rising tensions

The presidents of two of the most powerful nations on earth have met in a virtual summit to find ways to calm rising tensions between China and the United States. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping began with pleasantries at the beginning of the meeting, which is expected to address concerns surrounding climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Mining Raises Power Grid Fears in Texas

The United States overtook China as the world’s leading Bitcoin mining powerhouse earlier this year. Texas, in turn, became one of the most crypto-friendly states in the United States. But as more and more miners come to Texas, the state is facing a mining controversy. “They are energy hogs, absolutely,”...
TEXAS STATE
Street.Com

Bitcoin's Taproot Upgrade Overshadowed for Now by China's Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin plunged in early trading on Tuesday as a China state planning authority announced a crackdown on crypto minersChina's National Development and Reform Commission stated that cryptocurrency mining is "extremely harmful." The NDRC announced plans to reign in "industrialized and centralized" crypto mining activities in the countryThe news knoc... Read...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Mining Firm Marathon Digital Receives Subpoena

The subpoena caused a direct impact on the price of the bitcoin mining firm’s competitors too. The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings saw a sharp dip in the share market post it filed the 10-Q quarterly report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The publicly traded bitcoin mining firm revealed in its filing that the SEC is looking into the company’s financials for security violations. The subpoena Marathon received from the SEC on September 30, 2021, is connected to its 2020 signed 100-megawatts data center design to be built in Hardin. At the time, it had also issued 6 million worth of restricted common shares.
MARKETS
theregister.com

Chinese Communist Party official expelled for mining cryptocurrency

China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has expelled a communist party member for allowing cryptocurrency mining to happen, corruption, and other infractions. A Saturday announcement by the commission stated that Xiao Yi, formerly a member and vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was stripped of his post and lost his qualifications as a representative to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Some 2,280 delegates attended that Congress.
ECONOMY

