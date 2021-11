DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Burlington man, Jacob Robert Hogberg, age 32, was sentenced on Thursday, November 18, 2021 by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 148 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Hogberg was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

