Palestinian amputees take the plunge in Gaza City

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday he would head to the war front to lead soldiers battling rebels, as the year-long conflict moves closer to the capital Addis Ababa.
"Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces," Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in a statement posted on Twitter.
"Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front."
Abiy's statement came as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometres (136 miles) northeast of the capital by road.
