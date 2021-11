Shane Beamer knows Parker White is one of the best kickers in the country, and he has the numbers to back it up. White has connected on 13-of-14 field goal attempts this season, which is tied with Missouri’s Harrison Mevis at the top of the SEC. However, that leaves him at No. 24 in the country in field goals made. But what got Beamer fired up is White was not named a semifinalists for the Groza Award given to the top kicker in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO