It's the season for festive movies and TV specials — and Charlie Brown is luckily on TV this year following the 2020 backlash after the Peanuts specials were originally not going to air over the air. While Thanksgiving will be different for many this year (given the travel delays and the lingering worries about the coronavirus pandemic), one tradition remains the same with Charlie Brown on the small screen Sunday night thanks to Apple TV+ pairing up with PBS for a primetime presentation at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday night on PBS stations around the country.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO