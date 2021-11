All-pink is not as commonly used as it once was. But with this upcoming Air Max Plus, Nike is bringing the colorway back for what seems to be all audiences. White appears only in seldom, dressing the midsole and the outline of the miniature Swoosh. Alongside, silver reflective accents dress the lace unit, though it as well as the aforementioned neutral are drowned out by the pink-colored mesh, TPU, leather overlays, and the like. Only the small bit of yellow would be able to compete if not for its very subtle inclusion along the tread and the heel’s signature “Tn” emblem.

