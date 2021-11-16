ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India cenbank chief says RBI aims to bring down liquidity to adequate levels from excess

By Swati Bhat
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcUyV_0cyWB2x700

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India's central bank wants to gradually lower excess liquidity in the banking system but will ensure there is adequate liquidity always available to meet the needs of the productive sectors of the economy, its governor said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das was speaking at the State Bank of India's Banking and Economics Conclave.

"Our effort is to ensure that, that much liquidity is available to the system, which the system requires. There will always be adequate liquidity to meet the requirements of the productive sectors of the economy," Das said.

"But slowly we want to re-balance the economy in a manner that banks are left with that much liquidity which they need and not excess," he added.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said at the conclave there were concerns about banks having gone overboard and mis-priced risks when sanctioning loans due to excessive availability of rupee liquidity in the banking system.

Das defended the RBI's stance on retaining the surplus liquidity, saying it was necessary after the pandemic hit the nation but said the RBI was now slowly looking to re-balance the liquidity.

He said irrespective of the level of liquidity in the banking system, risk pricing of various loans being extended by the banks must be done very diligently by the banks themselves, "because this excessive liquidity is not going to be a permanent feature."

DIGITAL CURRENCY CONCERNS

Separately, when asked about a recent meeting held by the prime minister with regard to the future of cryptocurrencies and the bill likely to come up in the winter session of Parliament, Das reiterated his concerns over macro-economic and financial risks.

Das said despite the value of transactions and trading in cyrptocurrencies having gone up in recent months, the number of accounts being marketed is exaggerated, as 70%-80% of these accounts are doing very low value transactions.

"When the Reserve Bank of India as the central bank of the country ... says there are very serious concerns about macro-economic and financial stability, it means there is a need for much deeper discussions," Das said.

"I am yet to see serious, well-informed discussion in the public space on these issues. This blockchain technology is more than 10 years old and the technology can grow and will grow without cryptocurrencies," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

US, India say resolving market access issues bilaterally brings tangible benefits to farmers, businessmen

New Delhi, [India] November 23 (ANI): India and United States have acknowledged the tangible benefits accruing to farmers and businesses of both countries by mutually resolving certain outstanding market access issues through increased bilateral engagement. In a joint statement on Tuesday, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and Union Minister...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaktikanta Das
kfgo.com

India cenbank may launch digital currency pilot next year: report

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India’s digital currency may see its pilot launch in the first quarter of the next fiscal year, a senior central bank officer said at the State Bank of India’s Banking and Economic Conclave as reported by a local newspaper. “I think somewhere it...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

India: RBI clamps down on illegal digital lending before CBDC pilot next year

As the regulatory landscape in India is expected to slowly gain clarity on the crypto front, officials appeared bullish on an Indian CBDC next year. As per local reports, a senior central bank officer confirmed,. “I think somewhere it was said that at least by the first quarter of next...
RETAIL
albuquerquenews.net

India-US should drive economic agenda under Quad umbrella, says trade body chief

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], November 18 (ANI): The United States has lately reiterated that China is the biggest adversary not just for them, but also for their key allies such as India in the Indo-Pacific region. Top US trade official Ambassador Katherine Tai's meeting with her counterparts in Japan, South...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of India#State Bank Of India#Rbi#The State Bank Of India#Banking And Economics#Sbi#Parliament
Reuters

Turkish cenbank says it may cut rates again next month

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said it may cut rates further next month and predicted that temporary inflation pressure will remain through the first half of next year, after it eased policy by another 100 basis points to 15% as expected on Thursday. "The Committee expects that...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

India brings a close to Cairn chapter

The country’s long dispute with Cairn Energy is finally drawing to a close, but there is still work to be done to sell the country’s exploration potential. India is on the verge of putting its long-running, high-profile tax dispute with UK developer Cairn Energy in the rear-view mirror, an essential step if the government is to succeed in boosting investor confidence. New Delhi has been trying for years to woo foreign and private investors into the upstream, launching a series of reforms that date back to 2016. Investors, however, have remained wary of both the country’s reputation for bureaucracy as well as its support for controversial taxation policies. Despite various upstream reforms, including the introduction of the Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP) and the Open Acreage Licensing Pol...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Pakistan cenbank brings forward monetary policy decision - statement

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was bringing forward its next monetary policy decision to Friday due to “unforeseen developments” affecting the outlook for inflation. “The meeting has been brought forward in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's economic activity on cusp of strengthening revival, says RBI

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Overall India's monetary and credit conditions stay conducive for a durable economic recovery to take root, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin released on Monday. "Mobility is rapidly improving, the job market is recouping and overall economic activity is on the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
bitcoin.com

India's Central Bank RBI Reiterates 'Serious Concerns' About Crypto — Governor Doubts Reports on Indian Crypto Investors

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), still has “serious concerns” about cryptocurrency from a macroeconomic and financial stability standpoint. Furthermore, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says he doubts the veracity of the number of Indian crypto investors reported by the media. RBI Has Serious Concerns About Crypto, Governor...
WORLD
techgig.com

RBI Governor downvotes trading of cryptocurrencies in India

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has issued a warning about cryptocurrencies, warning investors about the potential pitfalls of the digital currency. He stated on Wednesday that cryptocurrencies are a major source of concern in terms of macroeconomic and financial stability. Shaktikanta Das' comments come at...
MARKETS
Reuters

REFILE-Sri Lanka budget deficit to moderate over medium term, says cenbank

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka expects slower expansion of its budget deficit as the government aims to sustain growth with a focus on exports and economic diversification with help from domestic and foreign investment, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank’s assessment was published in a...
WORLD
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

India October inflation likely stable, gives RBI room on rates – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation likely hovered near a six-month low in October as higher food and fuel prices were offset by an overall favourable comparison with prices one year ago, leaving the central bank room for now to leave interest rates steady. The median forecast from Reuters poll...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-India cenbank lifts ban on Diners Club issuing new cards

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, it placed earlier this year for violating data storage rules, the central bank said on Tuesday. "In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy