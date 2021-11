A man died and another person was seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast on the Near North Side. About 12:30 a.m., the 46-year-old man was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle going south near the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a female driver struck them from the rear, fatally ejecting the man from the car, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO