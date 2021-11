Early into the 2021-22 season, New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban has been involved in a number of questionable plays, the majority of which have been slew foots. The first incident of the season came in a game versus the New York Rangers, where Subban got tangled up with Ryan Reaves. At the time, the general consensus was that this was an incidental play, however there were some vocal fans who said this was nothing new for the Devils defenceman. It appears they are right, as this same type of play involving Subban has happened numerous times since, with one of them earning him a $15,000 fine from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO