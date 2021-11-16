ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A safe forum for men to let down their guards

 6 days ago

Letter: Failure to get vaccinated lets down community

Many essential workers throughout the United States have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, leaving me concerned, hurt and confused. These are people I trust to care for my family (wife, brother, sister, son, stepsons, daughter and grandkids) when they go to school, hospitals, work or need the police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health
Society
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Let your hair down at Yoga Clarity

BTW – The busier we are – the more we need this!!!. Also, Enjoy my Thurs. 4:30pm class (w/Zoom option) (NOTE: this weeks live (in person) location – 531 S. 10th Street) Relax and unwind on WEDNESDAY AT 4:30pm on ZOOM with Andrea! Certified Svaroopa® Yoga Teacher, RYT500. Svaroopa® yoga...
YOGA
Let Your Hair Down: The pressure to succeed pollutes our creativity

Anxiety and stress do not pair well with creativity and artistry. In a society that overly incentivizes success in the form of monetary value, we are often pushed to produce art, music or writing that is well-liked and accessible. Of course, there is nothing wrong with being either of those...
HAIR CARE
Leftovers: Let’s Keep the Best Part of Thanksgiving Safe

The year’s biggest meal will be over soon, but delicious Thanksgiving leftovers will sustain you from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Keep your favorite leftovers safe by following these food safety steps:. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: Refrigerate perishable items within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mullis: A bedtime worth fighting (for?)

I remember having a bedtime as a kid and enforcing a bedtime as a mom. It’s a fight, no matter what side of the overtired-child equation you’re on. I’m glad those days are behind me. At least, I thought they were. A recent study published in the European Heart Journal suggests falling asleep between...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Keeping kids healthy all year round

When it comes to kids staying healthy, some parents tell them they can't have or do something but never explain why. In the new book 'The Ultimate Kids’ Guide to Being Super Healthy', Dr. Nina Shapiro explains the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to both children and adults.
KIDS

