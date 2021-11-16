A safe forum for men to let down their guards

Many essential workers throughout the United States have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, leaving me concerned, hurt and confused. These are people I trust to care for my family (wife, brother, sister, son, stepsons, daughter and grandkids) when they go to school, hospitals, work or need the police.
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Spring Farm Cares of Clinton is providing an update about the story of one Central New Yorker who illegally abandoned a dog in their parking lot. There is lots of misinformation circulating regarding this case and we would like to clarify a few key points at this time. Spring Farm CARES has only the best interest of this dog, Bella, at heart.
A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
A woman who suffered eight cardiac arrests while hospitalised with Covid after refusing the vaccine has now urged others to get the jab. Gemma Roberts, 35, had to be revived eight times by medical staff at Warrington Hospital after her heart stopped multiple times. On August 11 of this year,...
Daisy the dog doesn't have to worry about being home alone anymore. Before the arrival of two kittens, Daisy — an 8-year-old pit bull mix living in New York City — often experienced separation anxiety when her owner Rosemarie T. left the house. "Four years ago, I came home and...
The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
One year ago, New Jersey delivered the single biggest blow to mass incarceration in state history. The Public Health Emergency Credit, a first-of-its-kind law, went into effect, creating a pathway for those incarcerated in state prisons and set to be released within a year to have their sentences reduced by up to eight months.
Former U.S. Surgeon General and Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams says a winter COVID-19 surge in Indiana isn’t a matter of “if” but “how bad.”. Adams advised Hoosiers to get vaccinated if they are unvaccinated, and receive booster shots if they are eligible -- especially ahead of the holiday season.
BTW – The busier we are – the more we need this!!!. Also, Enjoy my Thurs. 4:30pm class (w/Zoom option) (NOTE: this weeks live (in person) location – 531 S. 10th Street) Relax and unwind on WEDNESDAY AT 4:30pm on ZOOM with Andrea! Certified Svaroopa® Yoga Teacher, RYT500. Svaroopa® yoga...
LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that 77 city employees are on unpaid leave and an additional 700 employees are "vulnerable" to be placed on leave within the next two weeks for resisting the city's mandate that municipal employees get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 18 and submit to testing paid by the employee in the meantime.
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Schools around New York are dealing with a shortage of school crossing guards. One Rochester-area town isn’t feeling the crunch quite as bad. Crossing guards in Irondequoit might be the perfect poster children for why someone might want to do the job. Each morning, you can set...
Spring Farm Cares, a non-profit animal sanctuary in New York, reprimanded a dog abandoner who left their Pit Bull mix panicked outside their facility.
The post ‘Truly Heartless’: New York Animal Sanctuary Asks For Help Finding Dog Abandoner appeared first on DogTime.
Anxiety and stress do not pair well with creativity and artistry. In a society that overly incentivizes success in the form of monetary value, we are often pushed to produce art, music or writing that is well-liked and accessible. Of course, there is nothing wrong with being either of those...
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the county has not seen a spike in COVID infections following Halloween, unlike the situation last year when cases began rising sharply. She said she is hopeful that residents will continue to exercise caution...
The year’s biggest meal will be over soon, but delicious Thanksgiving leftovers will sustain you from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Keep your favorite leftovers safe by following these food safety steps:. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: Refrigerate perishable items within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator....
I remember having a bedtime as a kid and enforcing a bedtime as a mom. It’s a fight, no matter what side of the overtired-child equation you’re on. I’m glad those days are behind me.
At least, I thought they were.
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal suggests falling asleep between...
When it comes to kids staying healthy, some parents tell them they can't have or do something but never explain why. In the new book 'The Ultimate Kids’ Guide to Being Super Healthy', Dr. Nina Shapiro explains the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to both children and adults.
Comments / 0