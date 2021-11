We don't yet know where Odell Beckham Jr. will play next, but we do know one place he won't be playing: Detroit. Lions coach Dan Campbell, asked whether or not his team -- which has the league's top waiver priority due to its 0-8 record -- will put in a claim on Beckham, simply responded, "Uh, no," according to MLive.com. The Browns officially placed the receiver on waivers on Monday. Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to put in a claim. Any claiming team would assume Beckham's contract for the rest of the season at $7.25 million.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO