Donald Trump has congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse for his homicide acquittal for shooting and killing two protesters and wounding another.Mr Rittenhouse, 18, shot the men with an AR-15-style assault rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020, but claimed if was in self-defence.“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY—And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!” said the former president in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. Mr Trump visited the city in September 2020 to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO