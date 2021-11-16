ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aurora Nurse Rushes Into Action After 6 Teens Shot Near Her Home

By Scrubs
Scrubs Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Aurora nurse rushed into action when she heard someone fire a weapon near her home. Police said six local teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting at Nome Park, not far from Aurora Central High School in Colorado. The nurse described hearing “30 to...

scrubsmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

1-year-old found dead in pond days after her mom was found strangled to death

A 1-year-old baby was found dead in a retention pond in Indiana — two days after her mother was found strangled to death in her Illinois home, authorities said. Officials were able to positively identify baby Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs on Friday, marking a tragic conclusion to a multi-agency, multi-state manhunt for the child launched Tuesday after cops found mom Ja’nya Murphy, 21, dead in Wheeling, Ill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Police: 1-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Home With Mom After Buying Milk

HOUSTON (AP) – Police are trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as he and his mother were walking home after buying milk at a Houston store. Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says the boy’s mother told officers that as she walked home in southwest Houston around 9 a.m. on Sunday with her son, she heard gunshots. When she got to her apartment, she found blood and thought she had been shot. But the mother realized that her son had been shot in the abdomen. The child underwent surgery at a Houston hospital and was listed in critical condition. On Sunday afternoon, Cantu tweeted the boy was expected to survive his injuries. Just informed, baby will survive. Innocent children being hurt always breaks my heart. @hounews @houstonpolice https://t.co/Sy0ggGcuPO — Patricia Cantu (@PattiCan2) November 21, 2021 Police were still trying to determine where the shooting took place.
HOUSTON, TX
Syracuse.com

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Aurora, Colorado, high school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said. The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver, said police chief Vanessa Wilson. She said she needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Denver Rescue Mission Employee Stabbed & Killed Outside Men’s Shelter, Officials Say

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone stabbed and killed a staff member at the Denver Rescue Mission on Saturday night. Police responded to the area near 48th Avenue and Dahlia Street outside of the men’s shelter. UDPATE: An adult male suspect has been arrested for Investigation of First Degree Murder. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 21, 2021 At 4:45 p.m., police said they arrested a man, identified as Christopher Christian, who now faces a charge of first degree murder. A witness described him as a 22-year-old man. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim is only described as a 30-year-old man. Witnesses...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#6 Teens#Guns#Aurora Police Department
WGAU

Six teens hospitalized after shooting at park in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — Six high school students are in the hospital after they were shot at a park near their Aurora, Colorado, school, police said. All injuries are non-life-threatening, Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson said at a news conference. School resource officers put a tourniquet on one victim who is in surgery, she said.
AURORA, CO
WJLA

Teen shot in East Riverdale near high school

EAST RIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — A teenage boy was injured in an East Riverdale, Maryland shooting Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6400 block of Good Luck Road around 3:25 p.m. That is close to Parkdale High School, but police said the shooting did not happen there. The teen...
EAST RIVERDALE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn teen dies nearly month after being shot in back: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenager died last week, nearly a month after he was shot in the back at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex in October, according to the NYPD. Police said back on Oct. 15, officers responded around 10 p.m. after a 911 call for someone shot at the Bayview Houses on Rockaway Parkway, in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
westernslopenow.com

Video: Shots fired near Nome Park in Aurora heard in background

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The sound of a drive-by shooting at Nome Park was captured in a video sent to FOX31. Five juveniles and one adult were treated at hospitals after the shooting and Aurora Central High School’s perimeter was secured while police investigated the area. The suspects are still...
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora police release suspect vehicle photos after 6 teens shot near high school, offer reward

Investigators on Tuesday continued to search for suspects in Monday’s mass shooting that left six teenagers wounded in a park next to Aurora Central High School. The Aurora Police Department released photos of two black vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting, and a reward of $7,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
AURORA, CO
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Stops to Help After Shots Fired, Car Crash in Summerlin

Police say a nurse stopped to help during a shooting in the Summerlin neighborhood early Wednesday morning. A man was driving north on Hualapai Way south of Town Center Drive with his girlfriend when the two got into an argument around 12:30 a.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
9NEWS

Community groups, city agencies visit Aurora schools after 6 teens shot at park

AURORA, Colo. — One day after six students were shot at Nome Park in Aurora, violence prevention advocates visited multiple schools to connect with students who need help. A young man was shot and killed in Denver the day before the shooting in Aurora. On Tuesday, Struggle of Love Foundation, GRID, GRASP, and the Youth Violence Prevention programs in Denver and Aurora visited schools closest to where recent shootings happened. They also stopped by Aurora Central High School, where all of the teens who were shot at Nome Park were students.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy