Aurora Nurse Rushes Into Action After 6 Teens Shot Near Her Home

HOUSTON (AP) – Police are trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as he and his mother were walking home after buying milk at a Houston store. Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says the boy’s mother told officers that as she walked home in southwest Houston around 9 a.m. on Sunday with her son, she heard gunshots. When she got to her apartment, she found blood and thought she had been shot. But the mother realized that her son had been shot in the abdomen. The child underwent surgery at a Houston hospital and was listed in critical condition. On Sunday afternoon, Cantu tweeted the boy was expected to survive his injuries. Just informed, baby will survive. Innocent children being hurt always breaks my heart. @hounews @houstonpolice https://t.co/Sy0ggGcuPO — Patricia Cantu (@PattiCan2) November 21, 2021 Police were still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO