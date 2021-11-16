ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The return of Angel City Chorale's 'Light Up the World'

foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in two years, Angel City Chorale will...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Chorale returns with songs of hope

Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra will present its first live concert in nearly two years this Sunday, Nov. 14, with an outdoor concert at Grace First Presbyterian Church. Songs for the return, called Higher Still: Songs of Hope, were chosen specifically for their messages of hope and better days...
LONG BEACH, CA
kusc.org

Join Us for KUSC’s Partner Show: Handel’s Messiah with the Los Angeles Master Chorale

December’s Classical KUSC Partner Show is Handel’s Messiah, performed by Los Angeles Master Chorale, Sunday, December 19th, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall!. Almost three centuries after its debut, Handel’s Messiah still “strikes like a thunderbolt,” as Mozart put it. The Messiah, with its dramatic arias and rousing choruses, sweeps us up in the mystery of the nativity, and you can hear it like never before on December 19 at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington City Paper

City Lights: A New Spin on Beauty and the Beast for a New World

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Olney Theatre Center. In “Be Our Guest,” one of the central and showiest tunes in the hit Broadway adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, the enchanted servants share how they’ve become bored and listless with their lives trapped indoors without any guests to serve. They can’t help but break into exuberant song at the opportunity to finally once again perform a job they love doing. The cast and crew of Beauty and the Beast at Olney Theatre Center is just as jubilant at the chance to entertain after a long, dark break. Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge says she aims to tell a story where “the power of kindness transcends the frightening features of the monster.” She says the production intends to meet the messiness of the real world with the simple enchantment of a fairy tale to reach a deeper understanding of beauty, inside and out. This is one of Olney’s first indoor productions since the start of the pandemic; masks and proof of vaccination will be required for adults, while children under 12 must be masked and accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs to Jan. 2, 2022, at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney. olneytheatre.org. $42–$90.
THEATER & DANCE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach will party live to light up city’s Christmas tree

This year, when Mayor Robert Garcia flips the switch to turn on the thousands of lights on the Long Beach Christmas tree, there will be a crowd to see him do it. In 2020, Garcia was alone — except for the video crew and some technicians — because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tree on the Terrace Theater plaza shined, but the city streamed the show live instead of allowing people to attend.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artistic Director#The Big Event#Royce Hall#Angel City Chorale
ledger.news

Angels Camp Light Up the Night — Saturday, December 11

It’s a Christmas Decorating Contest unlike any other. Light Up the Night Merry & Bright on Saturday, December 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Christmas Decorating Contest forms are available at Bank of Stockton, Calaveras Lumber, ACBA/DAC Office, Mingos on Main, Pickled Porch Cave and Crafty Chicks & Company, or visit: www.angelscampbusiness.com/light up the night. Entry deadline is Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
11Alive

World of Illumination lights up its festive holiday show

MARIETTA, Ga. — Families can get in the holiday mood starting this week with World of Illumination's festive show. Rockin' Christmas will open Friday at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. People can drive-thru the nighttime spectacular and enjoy a musically synchronized light show to some holiday favorites tunes. The...
MARIETTA, GA
attractionsmagazine.com

Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights returns for second year

This year marks the second annual Night of a Million Lights holiday light spectacular at Give Kids the World Village, now open to the public. Set to illuminate the night in Central Florida now through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, this festive experience will offer the public a rare glimpse inside Give Kids the World Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong vacations at no cost to them.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
UCLA
Inverse

A 418-year-old revelation could light up future cities

Around the year 1603, Italian shoemaker and amateur alchemist Vincenzo Casciarolo tried smelting some especially dense stone he had found on the slopes of Mount Paderno, near Bologna. No gold, silver, or other precious metals resulted as he had hoped. But after the stone had cooled, Casciarolo discovered something interesting: If he exposed the material to sunlight and then took it into a dark room, the stone would glow.
SCIENCE
Mount Shasta Herald

Disneyland lights up for holidays with new, returning celebrations

Sleeping Beauty’s castle is decorated, special holiday treats are warming in the oven, and Main Street USA looks like a winter wonderland. The holidays have returned to Disneyland Resort for the first time in nearly two years as it brings back the popular “A Christmas Fantasy” parade, “Believe … In Holiday Magic” fireworks and other seasonal favorites.
TRAVEL
belen-nm.gov

2nd Annual Light Up the Hub City Contest

It’s time for the 2nd Annual Light Up the Hub City Christmas light contest! This contest is brought to you by the City of Belen Community Preservation Department. This year we are anticipating that it will be bigger and brighter than before. To enter you only have to live within...
BELEN, NM
tucson.com

Tucson Masterworks Chorale returns with new conductor; Friends hosts young cellist

Back in August, the volunteer Tucson Masterworks Chorale, under its new conductor Luke Diamond, started rehearsing for this weekend’s fall concert at Christ Presbyterian Church. Proof the ensemble is ready to return: Its concert — “Together in Song” — kicks off with Schubert’s demanding soprano workout “Mirjams Siegesgesang” (Victory Song...
TUCSON, AZ
Canby Herald

Lighting up Canby's Christmas cheer

The annual Light Up The Night event on Dec. 3 will signal the Christmas season is ready to roll in CanbyCanby is getting ready to again welcome the Christmas season. To kick it off, the 20th Annual Light Up The Night event will return to Wait Park on Friday, Dec. 3. Light Up The Night will begin at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade throughout downtown Canby. A new parade route was created by the City of Canby and Canby Fire District to ensure safety for parade participants and viewers alike. The lighted parade will finish at...
CANBY, OR
CBS Sacramento

‘Reminds Me Of Being A Kid’: Imaginarium 360 Lights Up The Night At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A winter wonderland lighting the night sky is bringing thousands to Cal Expo. It’s called Imaginarium 360 Light Up The Night. The walking light tour showcases over 3 million LEDs from fields of lights, mountains, animals and even a laser show for families to explore. “It reminds me of being a kid and looking at Christmas lights with my grandma and I just love it. I want her to remember it and remember it like I did,” explained Karee Irby. It’s opening day of Imaginarium 360 at Cal Expo. It’s the first major light show since the pandemic, bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy