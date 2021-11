Competition cheer went to state Saturday, Nov. 20 “We went to state feeling good about all of our routines because we had been practicing a lot,” said sophomore Lulu Mckee. Before the competition cheer squad went to state, parents came to watch their child perform the routine. They started with their cheer, went into band chant, and finished with the fight song. Parents organized a potluck, where all girls brought one dish and they all enjoyed a big meal before they were bused off to the state. Shawnee Mission East cheer placed 17th place, “We ended not doing great at state which was disappointing, but it was still a fun and different experience being in Topeka with the state squad,” said Mckee. Now that state is over, all squads are prepping for basketball season. Games start in a couple of weeks so they are learning new cheers and perfecting jumps and chants.

