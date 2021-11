Text description provided by the architects. The essence of the countryside is production, and in the planning of the whole village, we attach great importance to the layout of the production space. In 2019, an entrepreneur from Chengdu planned to relocate her factory from the city to Xiaoshi Village, a place with beautiful mountains, to promote the concept of green food. The idea of a "shared factory" was then devised to provide the village and town food craftsmen with the equipment to make their products and the quality control standards and channels to bring them to the market, modernizing the craft and solving the problems of labor and traditional craft heritage.

