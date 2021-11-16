ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Defies ‘Definitions’ in New Photo

By Courtney Blackann
 6 days ago
‘American Pickers” star Danielle Colby knows a thing or two about definitions. After all, the pickers are professional visionaries who take the old and define them into something new. In a recent Instagram post, Colby shares a message with her followers about this very topic.

Posing next to an ocean-blue cabinet, Colby shared the following message.

“‘Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.” Toni Morrison,” Colby states, hinting that she’s cooking something up with the old cabinet.

Plenty of fans commented on the photo, noting her flowery outfit – which also has hints of blue, red and green. She looks absolutely rested and content in the photo. She’s showing that she prioritizes her personal and professional time.

The “American Pickers” personality is also donning a very chic bandana – which completes her floral look. She finishes off the outfit with gold sandals – a casual but very put-together touch.

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Says Why Mike Wolfe is Protective

The star has been a part of “American Pickers’ since its inception. That’s largely due to co-star and friend Mike Wolfe. The two have known each other for years and have worked closely on the show – especially since Frank Fritz’ departure a couple of years back.

She once described Mike Wolfe to be a protective friend – someone who’d go to the ends of the earth to defend her. She says he’s like this with all his close friends.

The “American Pickers” star shared how Wolfe was like her big brother in a chat with Famous Interviews. She describes how both Fritz and Wolfe were hesitant to let her take the road alone and venture on her own finds at first.

“I’ll tell you why they’re hesitant to a large degree. And this doesn’t really come across on camera a whole lot,” she shared. “Mike and I specifically have been very close friends for a very long time. [He] has viewed me as his little sister for a very long time.”

She goes on to say:

“He’s extremely protective. The situations they go into are not necessarily the safest. I think in part it worries them sick to put me in a position where I could get hurt. He has a definite line of girl-boy in his head. But, he knows I’m strong. I really have faith that I will go eventually.”

Colby additionally shared some insight into the ‘movie magic’ behind “American Pickers.” While it seems like the stars are successful at their jobs on a regular basis, Colby said that’s not the case.

“It’s not really worth putting into the show if they’ve been turned down, ’cause you get turned down a lot,” Danielle shared. “So, a lot of times, it just doesn’t make it in because it’s not as interesting when they get turned down all the time, which does happen a lot.”

