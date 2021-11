The base price of the 2022 Chevy Blazer Premier is actually lower than the 2021 model due to certain equipment changes between the two model years. For example, the Enhanced Convenience Package (RPO code ZL8) went from being standard on the 2021 Chevy Blazer Premier to being optional on the 2022 Blazer Premier. The (V92) Trailering equipment is now standard on the Blazer Premier AWD and, for both FWD and AWD, no longer requires the 3.6L LGX V6 engine. That’s because, for 2022, the standard turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine increases towing capacity from 1,500 pounds to 3,500 pounds.

