ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Global electronics manufacturing solutions provider to open new facility, bring 70 jobs to Greene County

By Gov. Roy Cooper's press office, Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CvAC_0cyW8PzV00

RALEIGH, N.C. – Precision Graphics, Inc., a leading global contract electronics manufacturing solutions provider, will open a new production facility in Greene County, creating 70 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $5.1 million in Snow Hill to open a new electronics manufacturing and fulfillment facility.

“It’s great that another manufacturing company has selected rural North Carolina as the best place to grow their business,” said Cooper in a press release. “Companies like Precision Graphics appreciate North Carolina’s firm commitment to education and the workforce training systems that support industries in our state.”

Precision Graphics, with headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey, is a third-generation, family-owned electronics manufacturing solutions provider, with more than 50 years of world-class electronics manufacturing experience. The company serves customers in many industry sectors, including robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical.  The company’s new manufacturing facility in Snow Hill will compliment Precision Graphic’s existing facilities in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and Somerville, New Jersey. This expansion increases the ability of Precision Graphics to continue to meet its customers’ growing demand for manufacturing and fulfillment solutions.

“When Precision Graphics made the decision to begin our strategic facility expansion, we quickly realized a partnership with the state of North Carolina offered exactly what we had envisioned to continue to expand our business, in terms of a great facility, strong workforce, and business-friendly environment,” said Alec Weissman, CEO and 3 rd Generation Owner, Precision Graphics. “Our customers have trusted us with their electronics manufacturing for 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business for the next 50 years here in Snow Hill.”

“Rural North Carolina offers companies an outstanding value proposition,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As our First in Talent strategic plan makes clear, North Carolina will continue to invest in training programs and other workforce development initiatives, so companies will continue to recognize North Carolina as a vibrant location to do business.”

Although wages will vary depending on the particular position, the average annual salary for the new positions reaches $41,443, which tops the Greene County average wage of $32,853. Once the project’s new jobs are in place, the local region will benefit from a more than $2.9 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Precision Graphics’ expansion in Greene County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is exciting news for the people of Greene County and the Snow Hill community,” said N.C. Representative John Bell. “Precision Graphics will be a great new partner for the community and bring new jobs and investment to our region. I want to thank everyone involved who helped make this important day happen.”

“Many community and economic development organizations collaborated closely to support Precision Graphics throughout their site selection process,” said N.C. Senator Don Davis. “We will continue to work together at the state, regional, and local levels to support this company’s leaders and workers as they make North Carolina their new home.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Lenoir Community College, Greene County, the Town of Snow Hill and the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

“A new level of opportunity;” Big changes coming soon to OAJ Airport

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Albert J Ellis Airport is going to see some big changes soon. officials announced Monday morning more details about the runway extension project.  The 29-million-dollar investment was just adopted in the state budget. This new extension project will allow for larger and heavier aircraft to land at the airport. This means the project has the potential […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina education administrator has reached an agreement with his former school system to pay back more than $30,000 of unauthorized travel expenses he accumulated during his time in office. The Nash County Board of Education announced last Thursday in a written statement that it reached the settlement […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Several ENC counties among highest COVID-19 death rate in NC

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 17 had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Vidant Health adds appointment scheduling option for COVID-19 testing site

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In an effort to enhance COVID-19 testing options, Vidant Health is now offering appointment scheduling for the Greenville drive-up COVID-19 testing site. Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart and will allow community members to schedule up to one day in advance. Community members must have a MyChart account to utilize the scheduling […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
Greene County, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Snow Hill, NC
WNCT

Bridge replacement in Beaufort County set to begin Nov. 29

CHOCOWINITY, N.C.  – A section of road on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is set to be closed for more than a year while a new bridge is built. The bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Chocowinity, not far from Whichards Beach Road, will close Nov. 29 to traffic. Construction on the new, modern […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Utilities recognized for efforts to help Louisiana residents after hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities has received two national Mutual Aid Commendations from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing mutual aid power restoration efforts to the Groton Utilities and Terrebonne Parish Utilities Department in Louisiana. In late August, GUC sent 17 employees, along with one employee from ElectriCities, to assist Lafayette Utilities System […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WNCT

2.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem at about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem. USGS says it had a depth of about 1.2 miles. Winston-Salem police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

RISE29 and NC Civil bring Greenville community together

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program RISE29, and NC Civil partnered to put on a holiday street fair Saturday on West Fifth Street. Visitors and locals participated in shopping the local business vendor items, watching live performances and eating your typical American street food. This is only the second year that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WNCT

GPD partners with Greenville Toyota for Tuesday’s annual meal giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Police Department is once again partnering with Greenville Toyota on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. in distributing 100 holiday meals to local families in Greenville. The meals, which have been paid for by Greenville Toyota, will be packaged by GPD staff beginning at 9 a.m. in the Toyota dealership showroom, located […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU ranks sixth nationally, first in NC for distance education

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University is sixth in the nation — and No. 1 in North Carolina — in an inaugural ranking of America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek. ECU was one of 182 institutions recognized. Newsweek teamed with Statista, a market and consumer data company, to survey people who have taken courses or earned […]
COLLEGES
WNCT

Pamlico County issues boil water advisory, providing bottled water

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County officials have issued a boil water and low-pressure advisory for residents due to a water plant malfunction. The advisory is for the following areas in Pamlico County, including Bayboro and Stonewall, parts of Alliance, Maribel, Florence, Whortonville and Paradise Shores: NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy